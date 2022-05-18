Russian soldier pleads guilty in first war crimes trial of Ukraine conflict

44 SHARES Share Tweet Post Reddit

The first war crimes trial in Ukraine was held since the war began. In the trial, a 21-year-old soldier pleaded guilty to killing an unarmed civilian. The attack was against a 62-year-old man only a few days after the invasion began. After pleading guilty, he will face a life sentence.

The soldier, Vadim Shishimarin, was commanding a unit in a tank division when they came under attack, causing the soldier and four others to steal a car and travel near Chupakhivka. Then they encountered the 62 year old man, who Shishimarin was ordered to kill. The Kremlin said it was not informed of this case. Prosecutors warn that more trials of this nature will be occurring, while Moscow has denied its troops have targeted civilians. A team of 42 investigators, forensic experts, and support staff are being sent to Ukraine by the International Criminal Court to investigate if there is evidence of war crimes taking place.

