Over 100,000 people officially missing or disappeared in Mexico

More than 100,000 people have been registered as missing or disappeared in Mexico according to data from the Interior Ministry’s National Registry of Missing People.

The registry dates back to 1964 and continues through to this day. Since 1964, 100,023 people have been registered missing, 24,700 women and over 74,700 men along with 516 people who have not been identified. In the past two years, 20,000 people have been added to the figure. Only 35 of the disappearances led to the conviction of the perpetrators. The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights. Michelle Bachelet, stated more effort should go into investigating and stopping these human rights violations. The UN Committee on Enforced Disappearances has visited the country and has worked with authorities in 13 different states in Mexico.

