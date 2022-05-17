US Manufacturing Giant Parker Hit by Conti Ransomware Gang

Parker-Hannifin Corporation, a US manufacturing company, has confirmed that it was impacted by a data breach that has exposed employees’ personally identifiable information (PII). According to the firm, Conti ransomware actors published the stolen data last month after claiming responsibility for the attack. Parker-Hannifin is one of the largest motion control technologies companies in the world. According to the company, unauthorized third party access was detected on its systems in May, but the attacker may have breached the system anytime between March 11 and May 14 2022.

The company conducted an investigation into the attack, which concluded that the threat actor acquired certain files on it IT systems which included information related to current and former employees, their dependents, and those on a health plan sponsored by Parker-Hannifin. The information may have included bank account information, US passport numbers, Social Security numbers, dates of birth, driver’s license numbers, online account usernames and passwords, and enrollment information. The investigation also revealed that certain files included dates of service, provider names, and medical treatment information. Parker conducted basic protocols to contain the attack when it was detected and has delivered breach notification letters to those impacted.

