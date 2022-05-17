Israeli police will investigate ‘events’ surrounding funeral of Palestinian journalist says Minister

Israeli police have publicly announced that they will hold an investigation into events that occurred during the funeral procession of deceased Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh. The funeral occurred on Friday, and was marked by violent events committed on the part of those participating. Abu Akleh’s death has been highly controversial, as the journalist was wearing a bulletproof vest labeled “press” and reporting on current events when she was slain by an Israeli military sniper. According to Israeli Minister of Public Security Omer Bar-Lev, an investigative team will conduct a comprehensive investigation into what happened at the funeral and how future incidents can be mitigated.

The violence refers to television footage that appears to show two Israeli officers striking mourners with batons, ripping down Palestinian flags, and arresting individuals carrying the flags. In another video, officers tear Palestinian flags off the hearse carrying Abu Akleh’s coffin. In September 2021, the Jerusalem Magistrate Court ruled that flying the Palestinian flag is not a criminal offense in Israel. Abu Akleh is remembered as a 51-year-old Palestinian-American journalist who was a prominent voice across the Arab world, known for being a voice illuminating Palestinian suffering.

