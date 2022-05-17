Global RiskNews Briefs

Guinea Bissau president dissolves parliament in new political row

17 May 2022 OODA Analyst

President Umaro Sissoco Embalo of Guinea-Bissau has dissolved the parliament and announced that parliamentary elections will be held this year to resolve an ongoing political crisis. There has been tension between the parliament and presidency of the nation for months. 

Embalo stated the differences between him and the parliament were persistent and unresolvable and described parliament as plotting. The Guineansw ill have control over who goes into the parliament in a round of elections to be held on December 18th. The West African nation, previously a colony of Portugal, has a population of 2 million and has suffered four military coups since 1974.

