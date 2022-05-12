CyberNews Briefs

Beware of state actors stepping up attacks on managed service providers

12 May 2022 OODA Analyst

Security agencies from the US, the UK, Australia, and Canada have released another security advisory this week, stating that they expect attacks on managed service providers (MSP) to increase in the near future. If an attacker is unable to compromise a service provider, it is likely that the activity will be redirected to the company’s infrastructure. Threat actors can use a vulnerable MSP as an initial access vector to multiple victim networks, attacking customers of service providers. Malicious cyber actors are expected to ramp up attacks against MSPs to exploit the customer-providers network trust relationships, the cybersecurity agencies stated.

Users have been advised to adopt additional security measures such as updating software, creating backups, enabling two-factor authentication, segregate internal networks, removing old user accounts, and improving monitoring and logging of accounts. It is also advised that users check contracts to ensure that they contain clauses requiring MSPs to have sufficient security controls in place.

Read More: Beware of state actors stepping up attacks on managed service providers

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

British Man Charged With Hacking US Bank Computers, Stealing Millions

May 12, 2022

New Google security features include virtual credit cards, account safety status

May 12, 2022
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2