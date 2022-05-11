US to provide more than $800M in new humanitarian assistance to Syria

The US has announced plans to allocate more than $800 million in new humanitarian assistance to the Syrian people. The aid aims to continue to help those impacted by the Syrian war, according to US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield. Thomas-Greenfield read a statement confirming the aid package in Brussels at a conference to support Syria. The ambassador stated that the decade-long war has impacted hundreds of thousands of Syrians, many of whom lack access to medical supplied. The new funding marks the largest amount the US has every donated to Syria.

Thomas-Greenfield confirmed that the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine will not affect the assistance the US has pledged to give Syria. There are mounting concerns about whether the Bab al-Hawa border crossing between Turkey and Syria will remain open. The Bab al-Hawa crossing is the single border crossing that is open for humanitarian aid efforts, such as transporting supplies and human resources. The UN Security Council resolution to keep it open for a year is set to expire in July.