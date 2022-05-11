UK rejects EU proposals to resolve Northern Ireland trade dispute

The European Union has proposed to resolve a standoff over post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland, a move the UK has rejected. After rejecting the proposals, the UK said it would not hesitate to take direct action in the escalating dispute between the two sides.

Making a deal that maintained peace in Northern Island and protected the EU’s market without imposing a hard land border between the UK and Ireland was one of the biggest challenges faced by London as it exited the bloc. The UK first agreed to create a customs border in the sea between the UK and Northern Ireland, but now believes the bureaucracy is too much. London’s government has been wanting to abandon the protocol for months, but this would create risk of a trade war with Europe during a time of inflation. British Foreign Secretary, Liz Truss, says the core issue is that prices are rising, trade is being disrupted and the laws and taxes imposed in Northern Ireland pose a threat to peace and stability. The move to announce legislation that may dis-apply the protocol could come on Tuesday.

