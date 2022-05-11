Sri Lanka protesters burn politicians’ homes as country plunges further into chaos

The homes belonging to 38 politicians in Sri Lanka have been burned down by protestors. The government has ordered troops in the country to shoot on sight as the protests and chaos continues. 75 other honems have been damaged in the defiance against a nationwide curfew and growing protests against the economic crisis in Sri Lanka.

On Tuesday, troops were ordered to shoot anyone damaging state property or assaulting officials. The violence and chaos has left nine people dead since Monday and over 200 people injured. The military rescued the outgoing Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa before dawn on Tuesday after he resigned. Protestors had attempted to breach the Prime Minister’s private residence twice overnight before the military removed Rajapaksa. Armed troops have been del=ployed to disperse the protestors and a nationwide curfew has been extended until 7 a.m. local time Thursday. The European Union condemned the attacks by police and armed forces on peaceful protestors on Tuesday. The President of Sri Lanka, Gotabaya Rajapaksa has said the economic crisis will be resolved and political stability will be restored.

