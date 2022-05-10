Military rescues Sri Lanka’s Prime Minister in pre-dawn operation as violent clashes leave seven dead
Outgoing Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Mahinda Rajapaska was reportedly rescued in an emergency pre-dawn military operation on Tuesday. The rescue mission occurred just hours after his resignation as violent clashes between pro and anti-government protestors proved deadly to several individuals and left 217 injured. Military forces were called into the Prime Minister’s compound after protestors attempted to breach his private residence twice. The individuals were able to enter the outer perimeter of the residence, where they began to hurl petrol bombs. The assailants were unable to enter the building, however, due to security forces’ intervention.
