Military rescues Sri Lanka’s Prime Minister in pre-dawn operation as violent clashes leave seven dead

Outgoing Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Mahinda Rajapaska was reportedly rescued in an emergency pre-dawn military operation on Tuesday. The rescue mission occurred just hours after his resignation as violent clashes between pro and anti-government protestors proved deadly to several individuals and left 217 injured. Military forces were called into the Prime Minister’s compound after protestors attempted to breach his private residence twice. The individuals were able to enter the outer perimeter of the residence, where they began to hurl petrol bombs. The assailants were unable to enter the building, however, due to security forces’ intervention.

One police officer involved in the clashes died at the scene when a tear gas gun exploded, according to Sri Lanka’s security officials. Prime Minister Rajapaska and his family have been transported to an undisclosed location to ensure their safety. The scene occurred after a night of violent clashes that broke out across Sri Lanka’s capital Colombo. Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaska announced his resignation on Monday evening shortly after a nationwide curfew was imposed. According to CNN, dozens of homes across the country were set ablaze during the protests.

