Global RiskNews Briefs

Marcos family eye return to power as polls close in Philippines election

09 May 2022 OODA Analyst

Millions of Philippine citizens lined up to vote for their next president until 19:00 local time. The man expected to win in a possible landslide victory is Ferdinand Marcos Jr, who is the son of the nation’s past dictator. Marco’s main rival is Leni Robredo who narrowly defeated Mr Marcos in the vice-presidential race in 2016. 

Voting may be extended in some areas, however counting was due to start immediately after the polls closed. The turnout was expected to be high amongst the country’s 67.5 million voters. The citizens were voting on the president, vice president, senate, house legislators, and lower ranking officials across the 7,600 islands. The counting process could take days before the results are announced.

Read more: Marcos family eye return to power as polls close in Philippines election

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Bolsonaro says he will seek audit of voting system ahead of polls

May 6, 2022

French election result: Macron defeats Le Pen and vows to unite divided France

April 25, 2022
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2