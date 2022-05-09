Marcos family eye return to power as polls close in Philippines election

Millions of Philippine citizens lined up to vote for their next president until 19:00 local time. The man expected to win in a possible landslide victory is Ferdinand Marcos Jr, who is the son of the nation’s past dictator. Marco’s main rival is Leni Robredo who narrowly defeated Mr Marcos in the vice-presidential race in 2016.

Voting may be extended in some areas, however counting was due to start immediately after the polls closed. The turnout was expected to be high amongst the country’s 67.5 million voters. The citizens were voting on the president, vice president, senate, house legislators, and lower ranking officials across the 7,600 islands. The counting process could take days before the results are announced.

