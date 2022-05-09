At least three killed in suspected terror attack in Israel

At least three people have been killed and four more injured in what is suspected to be a terrorist attack that took place in the Israeli city of Elad last Thursday. Israel’s emergency response services confirmed that the incident took place on Israeli Independence Day and involved two armed individuals, one with a rifle and one with an axe or knife. The suspects have not been apprehended and are still at large. The Israeli Police also urged the public to stay away from the scene as the situation continues to develop. Security crossings have been erected to keep the public out of the crime scene.

Police forces are currently blockading certain roads and are using a helicopter to search for a vehicle that is believed to belong to the attackers. Police believe the vehicle was used by the individuals to flee the scene after the attack. Photographs of the scene show emergency response services attending to those injured, who were transported to the Beilinson hospital. One of the victims is in critical condition and the other remains in serious condition.