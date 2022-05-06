The United States provided intelligence about the location and identification of the Moskva to Ukraine. The Moskva was Russia’s flagship Black Sea missile cruiser and was struck with two missiles by Ukraine. The Pentagon has not commented, however a spokesperson confirmed that the US provided the information to allow Ukraine to defend itself.

The spokesman stated that the US did not know that Ukraine would target the ship after identifying its location. The cruiser had led the naval assault by Russia on Ukraine and its sinking was a symbolic and military blow to Russian forces. At the time of the sinking, Russia said ammunition on board the ship exploded and caused the unexplained fire. The US has not directly addressed the reports, however, spokesman John Kirby denied that the US shares the location of senior military leaders or assists Ukraine in targeting decisions.

Read more: Moskva sinking: US gave intelligence that helped Ukraine sink Russian cruiser