Bolsonaro says he will seek audit of voting system ahead of polls

Ahead of the elections in October, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s party will seek an audit of the electronic voting system. The leader has questioned the validity of the country’s voting system which directly contradicts election officials and experts. This campaign has coincided with Bolsonaro’s decreasing approval ratings over the past months.

There are concerns that the president’s focus on fraud is laying the groundwork for Bolsonaro to challenge the election results. He is currently trailing behind former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in early election polls. Bolsonaro announced on Thursday that there will be a company hired to do the audit and said his focus was on transparency in the electoral process.

