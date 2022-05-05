Togo agrees to mediate in Mali political crisis

President Faure Gnassingbe of Togo has agreed to mediate in Mali’s political crisis. Mali’s military government is facing pressure to re-establish civilian rule. There have been negotiations within the administration of Mali’s government about how long it will take to restore order since August 2020 when the military seized power.

Gnassingbe was announced as a facilitator by both the Malian and Togolese Foreign Ministers late on Wednesday. The relations between Mali and France have also deteriorated after Mali broke off its defense accords on Monday. The military government had promised to re-establish civilian rule but failed to meet a commitment made to the ECOWAS to hold elections in February. ECOWAS has imposed sanctions on the country as a result of missing these elections. The Malian Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop believes the country would need 24 months to return to civilian and constitutional order.

