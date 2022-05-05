Russian hacker group APT29 targeting diplomats
However, 2022’s attacks have seen two new malware families in use, including BEATDROP, BEACON, BOOMMIC. The threat actor also leverages Atlassian’s Trello project management tool for command and control purposes, storing stolen information related to victims and retrieving payloads. Cybersecurity researchers state that it is important to understand that the individuals and government organizations being targeted are likely chosen due to information the Russian intelligence services already have.