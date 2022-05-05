Accused Colombian drug lord Dairo Usuga ‘Otoniel’ extradited to the US, source says

The Colombian National Police has stated the accused Colombian drug-trafficker Dario Usuga was extradited to the United States on Wednesday to face charges. Usuga is considered to be the drug lord of the “Clan del Golfo,” a cartel that controls cocaine routes through Mexico and into the United States.

Usuga is expected to appear in front of a US judge at some point on Wednesday and is being held at the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center in New York City. He is facing multiple drug-tracking charges in both New York and Florida district courts. He was captured by Colombian authorities in October. He faced 122 charges for drug trafficking, criminal association, money laundering, and murder at the time of his arrest.

