North Korea launches ballistic missile, Japan and South Korea say

On Wednesday, North Korea fired a ballistic missile into the water off its east coast according to Japan and South Korea. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff stated the missile was launched from an area of the North Korean capital of Pyongyang, Sunan.

Japanese Deputy Defense Minister, Makoto Oniki, stated the missile flew at a maximum altitude of 800 kilometers for 500 kilometers before falling into the ocean. This is the first launch from North Korea since a military parade was held on April 25. At this parade, he vowed to increase development of nuclear arms. The launch was North Korea’s 13th test of this year, it only conducted four tests in 2020 and eight in 2021.

