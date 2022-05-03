Venezuela welcomed Iran’s oil minister, Javad Owji, in an official visit on Monday. The minister met with President Nicolas Maduro and discussed overcoming the sanctions imposed by the United States on both Iran and Venezuela.

The two officials met at the presidential palace in Caracas and according to President Maduro, deepened the ties of cooperation on energy matters. Owji also met with Tareck El Aissami, the oil minister in Venezuela, to discuss mechanisms and routes for overcoming the sanctions imposed by the United States. This visit only came a few weeks after the United States delegation held a meeting with Maduro, it was later confirmed that the U.S. would not be lifting sanctions or importing Venezuela oil.

Read more: Iranian oil minister meets Venezuela’s Maduro in Caracas