India’s SpiceJet under investigation after severe turbulence injures passengers

A low-cost airline in India, SpiceJet, is under government investigation after one of the plane’s autopilot malfunctioned. The malfunction caused significant turbulence and injured multiple passengers on board. The flight was traveling from Mumbai to Durgapur, West Bengal on May first.

The autopilot function stopped working for two minutes on the B737-800 aircraft and the crew had to manually fly the plane until it recovered. The turbulence caused overhead bins to open and emergency oxygen masks to drop. 15 people were hospitalized when the plane landed in Durgapur. The plane has been grounded for investigation and the company expresses its regrets for the injuries caused mid-flight.

