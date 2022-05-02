Global RiskNews Briefs

Nigeria: Five dead after Lagos building collapse

02 May 2022 OODA Analyst

A three-story building collapsed in Lagos, Nigeria, killing at least five people. Many people are feared trapped in the residential building that was located in Nigeria’s commercial capital. 23 people have been rescued, including 7 children according to Ibrahim Farinloye from Nigeria’s National Emergency Management Agency. 

The building collapsed on Sunday night in the Oyingbo area of Lagos. Residents and civilians passing by gathered to help emergency and aid workers with the search and rescue of survivors trapped in the debris. Building collapses occur frequently in Nigeria, including five incidents last year. Authorities have faced accusations of failing to ensure safer building regulations for structures.

