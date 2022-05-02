CyberNews Briefs

Musk’s Twitter goal of authenticating all users is good for ending bots but bad for humans

02 May 2022 OODA Analyst

According to security professionals, Elon Musks’s plans for Twitter may have consequences for human users. Should the major deal close, Musk will face criticism regarding the direction of Twitter. Some have stated that Twitter’s top users don’t use the site in the same way as ordinary people. Instead of tackling abuse properly by providing users options to content limits, such as banning neo-Nazi content in Germany, Twitter released Fleets. Fleets did not prove to be successful in addressing users’ complaints.

Elon Musk wants to crack down on bots by authenticating all users before allowing them to use the app. This approach is great for managers, however, some critics state that Twitter’s former owners didn’t really understand how people use their service. Elon Musk has stated that he will allow all speech, if it’s legal. This has left critics worried that legal, but abhorrent, speech will be accepted under Musks’s ownership.

Read More: Musk’s Twitter goal of authenticating all users is good for ending bots but bad for humans

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Promising Research and Analysis Topics and Projects Emerge from the April 2022 OODA Network Member Meeting

April 26, 2022

Elon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-Up

April 4, 2022
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2