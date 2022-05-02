Musk’s Twitter goal of authenticating all users is good for ending bots but bad for humans

According to security professionals, Elon Musks’s plans for Twitter may have consequences for human users. Should the major deal close, Musk will face criticism regarding the direction of Twitter. Some have stated that Twitter’s top users don’t use the site in the same way as ordinary people. Instead of tackling abuse properly by providing users options to content limits, such as banning neo-Nazi content in Germany, Twitter released Fleets. Fleets did not prove to be successful in addressing users’ complaints.

Elon Musk wants to crack down on bots by authenticating all users before allowing them to use the app. This approach is great for managers, however, some critics state that Twitter’s former owners didn’t really understand how people use their service. Elon Musk has stated that he will allow all speech, if it’s legal. This has left critics worried that legal, but abhorrent, speech will be accepted under Musks’s ownership.

