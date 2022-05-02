Google Chrome security has experienced a busy past few weeks and there is no sign of slowing down. Just days after two emergency fixes for vulnerabilities being exploited in the wild and a record number of Chromium zero-days across 2021 was announced, Google has released another massive security update that applies to billions of Chrome users. The new update that will take Google Chrome to version 101.0.4951.41 fixes more than 30 security vulnerabilities across Windows, Mac, and Linux devices.

None of the vulnerabilities that will be patched in the upcoming update are being exploited in the wild by cyberattackers, however, users should still implement the update as soon as possible. Security professionals recommend that users kick-start the update as soon as possible and ensure that it is properly activated after installation. The Brave and Microsoft Edge browsers have also been updated to include the latest Chromium version.

Read More: Massive New Security Update For 3.2 Billion Chrome Users Confirmed