At least 10 killed, many more feared dead after explosion at Kabul mosque
At least ten individuals have been killed and 30 more wounded after an explosion occurred in the capital city of Kabul, Afghanistan. The blast took place after Friday prayers at a mosque in the city, a time in which the building would have been busy or crowded. Eyewitnesses of the disaster stated that they feared many more had died than reported. A non-governmental organization (NGO) called Emergency stated in a tweet that 20 wounded people had been treated at its hospital after the explosion. The blast occurred in the Serahi Alauddin area of the city.
According to the UN depyty spokesman for the security general, at least two UN staff members and their families were inside the targeted mosque, Khalifa Sahib, at the time of the attack. The spokesman condemned the attacks, calling it the latest in a series of assaults on civilian targets. Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid also condemned the attack, which took place in the final days of Ramadan.
