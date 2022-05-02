At least 10 killed, many more feared dead after explosion at Kabul mosque

At least ten individuals have been killed and 30 more wounded after an explosion occurred in the capital city of Kabul, Afghanistan. The blast took place after Friday prayers at a mosque in the city, a time in which the building would have been busy or crowded. Eyewitnesses of the disaster stated that they feared many more had died than reported. A non-governmental organization (NGO) called Emergency stated in a tweet that 20 wounded people had been treated at its hospital after the explosion. The blast occurred in the Serahi Alauddin area of the city.