Tigrayan forces say they are withdrawing from Ethiopia’s Afar region

A spokesperson for the Tigrayan People’s Liberation Forces stated on Monday that Tigrayan forces are fully withdrawing from Ethiopia’s Afar region. This withdraw will allow humanitarian Aid to reach the area.

The conflict in the region between the TPLF and Ethiopia’s central government forces began in November of 2020. The conflict began in Tigray and spread to neighboring regions in northern Ethiopia, including Afar last year. The central government has denied accusations of using TPLF’s presence in Afar as an excuse to block humanitarian aid to Afar and other regions. The fighting in the region has eased since a unilateral ceasefire was declared last month to allow for humanitarian aid access.

