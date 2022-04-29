Quds Day: Iran officials warn Israel, vow to support Palestine

Quds Day rallies in the capital of Iran, Tehran, were attended by tens of thousands of Iranians to show support for Palestine. Quds Day uses the Arabic name for Jerusalem, and is held every year in Iran on the last Friday of Ramadan in a show of solidarity with Palestine.

Participants marched along 10 routes across Tehran. Similar rallies, marches, and events were planned in over 900 other cities and villages across the world. President Ebrahim Raisi told state television on Friday that the movement is a symbol of unity and it will lead to the destruction of the Zionist regime. The goal of the movement according to the commander in chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps was to show Palestine that they are not alone.

