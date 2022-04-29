Missiles hit Kyiv during U.N. chief’s visit; Russia makes slow gains in east

Five Russian missiles hit the capital of Ukraine, Kyiv, at the end of U.N Secretary General António Guterres’ visit. During his visit, Guterres met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and called the war an absurdity. Russia confirmed on Friday that it had targeted Kyiv in operations. Russia is making slow advances in eastern Ukraine, slowed by logistical challenges.

Russia claimed an arms factory had been hit by its long-range weapons, however, Ukraine stated a residential building had been hit. US-funded Radio Free Europe said one of its journalists was killed in the strike. NATO warns that the war could last for years and US officials are laying the groundwork for a new global security order. Secretary of State Antony Blinken declared support for Finland and Sweden joining NATO and President Biden asked Congress for $33 billion in aid for Ukraine.

