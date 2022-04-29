American Dental Association confirms cyberattack after ransomware group claims credit

On Wednesday, the American Dental Association (ADA) confirmed that it suffered from a cyberattack on April 21 of this year. the ADA is a professional association for dentists and boasts more than 160,000 members. The organization is currently investigating whether the incident exposed personally identifiable data by collaborating with third-party cybersecurity specialists and federal authorities. The ADA did not provide many details about the attack or the methods used during the cyber intrusion, however, the Black Basta ransomware group has claimed responsibility.

The ADA confirmed that it sent a litter to its members on April 25 explaining the situation and what it was doing in response. The organization noticed the attack when certain systems were temporarily interrupted, causing the IT team to take the infected systems offline. ADA stated that regional websites that handle account management and dues were affected by the incident as well. Black Basta claims to have stolen 2.8 GB of data, including financial information, W2 forms, and information about ADA members. However, this has not yet been confirmed.

