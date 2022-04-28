Several dead in suspected ISIL attack on northeast Syria iftar

Gunmen, suspected to be affiliated with ISIL (ISIS) killed seven people and wounded four others at a Ramadan iftar gathering in Deir Az Zor Province in Syria. The former spokesperson of the Syrian Democratic Forces, Nouri Hamish, had hosted the dinner to mark the end of the day’s fasting in the town of Abu Khashab. He was among those killed in the attack.

The attackers arrived on motorcycles and fled after villagers confronted them. The attacks by ISIL have increased in northeast Syria after US special forces assassinated the ISIL leader at the time, Abu Ibrahim al-Qurayshi, and his spokesperson. On April 17, the new spokesperson for ISIL called for ISIL fighters to avenge ehtie deaths. As many as 23 alleged ISIL attack in northeast Syria have occurred in the past 11 days.

