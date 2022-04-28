Microsoft says Russia has launched hundreds of cyberattacks against Ukraine

Microsoft released a report warning that six Russian state-sponsored hacking groups have launched over 237 cyberattacks against Ukraine since the February 24 invasion. The in-depth report explains the correlation between the cyberattacks and significant military operations within the country. One example provided by Microsoft occurred on March 1, when several Kyiv based media companies were hit with destructive malware and the city was bombed via a missile strike on a Kyiv TV tower on the same day. The events coinciding was likely purposeful, according to Microsoft.

Later, on March 13, a suspected Russian nation-state actor stole data from a nuclear safety organization, aligning with a Russian operation to seize the Chernobyl nuclear power plant and the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plat. The report examines Russia’s deployment of destructive malware before, during, and after an invasion. The combination of cyber and military operations points to Russia’s hybrid warfare strategy, according to the tech giant.

