US Offers $10m for Russian NotPetya Sandworm Team

US authorities are offering $10 million for anyone with information that could help locate or identify six members of a Russian state hacking group responsible for the NotPetya attacks. The award was recently released, and the Department of State’s Rewards for Justice has pledged to financially compensate those with information on any of the six officers of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation (GRU). The officers are said to have worked for the GRU Unit 74455, which is also known to be the Sandworm threat actor group.

According to the State Department, the individuals were responsible for the destructive malware infection of hundreds of computers in the US and beyond using the malware known as NotPetya. The cyber-intrusions damaged critical infrastructure systems, the computers of hospitals and medical facilities, US private sector entities, a large pharmaceutical manufacturer, and more. In total, the attack cost US entities $1 billion in losses.

