A breakaway, Russian-controlled territory in Moldova, Transnistria, borders Ukraine and has experienced mysterious explosions. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has blamed Russian special services for the explosions, however separatist authorities have stated their suspicions against Ukraine.

Russia has approximately 1,500 troops in Transnistria and Russian officials have stated Russian speakers in Moldova are being oppressed, one of the same excuses used to justify the Ukraine invasion. The explosions over the past two days have targeted their state security headquarters in Tiraspol, Soviet-era radio masts that broadcast news, and a military unit in a village just outside Tiraspol, Parcani. No casualties were reported but there is heightened security in the territory. A Transnistria official blamed three unidentified Ukrainian infiltrators for the attack on the security headquarters with a grenade gun, which has not been verified. Russia says the situation is cause for concern and will be watching the situation closely.

Read more: Transnistria and Ukraine conflict: Is war spreading?



