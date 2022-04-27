Aung San Suu Kyi Found Guilty in Myanmar Ahead of Biden Summit

Daw Aung San Suu Kyi was sentenced by a court in Myanmar to five years in prison for corruption. The charges she was found guilty of on Wednesday include accepting $1.3million in gold bars and cash from a political ally. The testimony by the former chief minister of Yangon helped in the conviction. Last year, he confessed that he had delivered $600,000 in cash and 25 pounds of gold to her.

The trial was closed to the public and Ms. Aung San Suu Kyi has called the charge absurd. Her lawyers are prohibited from discussing the case publicly and the conviction has concerned other Southeast Asian countries. President Biden is expecting to meet with leaders from this region in Washington next month and this is expected to be a large point of discussion. Aung San Suu Kyi was charged with 17 criminal counts after she was arrested on February 1st, 2021, during the military coup. Aung San Suu Kyi’s supporters believe no evidence besides witness testimony was used in the trial and the 17 criminal charges are fabricated.

