The White House wants more powers to crack down on rogue drones

The White House is looking to tighten restrictions on drone usage. Although unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) have become useful for many different endeavors, including research, recreation, and business, they also pose a risk to public safety and privacy. According to the White House, it laid out its plans to give more authorities the power to respond to malicious drone activity, warning of illegal surveillance, industrial espionage, and more risks.

The White House seeks to expand the powers of federal agency that already have the power to counter or neutralize bad drones and broaden the use of drone-detection technology beyond the federal level. Some types of drone detection technology such as RF jammers may be offered to other government systems. The White House has called on Congress to enact legislation outlined in the new eight-point Domestic Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems National Action Plan.

