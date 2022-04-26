Global RiskNews Briefs

After hesitancy, Germany greenlights some heavy arms for Ukraine

26 Apr 2022 OODA Analyst

Defense leaders for over 40 countries met at the U.S. Ramstein Air Base in Germany on Tuesday to coordinate efforts of military aid for Ukraine. At this meeting, Germany contradicted previous statements made by its government. 

Originally, Berlin said it couldn’t send its Marder infantry vehicles to Ukraine, then they would be sent to Slovenia who would then sent its Soviet-era tanks to Ukraine. After Tuesday’s meeting, however, Germany has given the greenlight for Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns to be sent to Ukraine. Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht vowed for Berlin to stand together along with the other countries with Ukraine. There was a previous policy against Germany sending weapons into an active conflict zone, however, political and public pressure has caused the German government to change its stance. In a recent poll, 55% of Germans supported the sending of heavy weapons to Ukraine.

Read more: After hesitancy, Germany greenlights some heavy arms for Ukraine

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Promising Research and Analysis Topics and Projects Emerge from the April 2022 OODA Network Member Meeting

April 26, 2022

Russia’s Sandworm hackers attempted a third blackout in Ukraine

April 25, 2022
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2