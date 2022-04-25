French election result: Macron defeats Le Pen and vows to unite divided France

Emmanual Macron won five more years as France’s president over Rivval Marine Le Pen. The election results were 58.55% to 41.45%. Macron promised he would be a president for all. He is the first sitting president in 20 years to be reelected.

Le Pen felt that her vote share still marked victory and the ideas of her National Rally reached new levels of popularity. Marine Le Pen took over the party in 2011 to try to make it electable. In the elections Sunday, she received over 13 million votes. Her platform supported tax cuts to curb the high cost of living and immigration controls. Election turn out was just under 72%.

