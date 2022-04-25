FBI Warning as BlackCat Ransomware Breaches at Least 60 Organizations

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) released a FLASH warning this week pertaining to the ransomware-as-a-service group BlackCat. According to the warning, the hacking group has already compromised roughly 60 entities across the world. After successfully breaching an organization’s network, the group typically requests ransom payments of several million dollars. The group was recently established and conducts its attacks in Rust, an advanced coding language. The warning is one in a series of reports released by the FBI pertaining to rising numbers of ransomware cases.

BlackCat has been linked to other RaaS groups, including DarkSide, REvil, and BlackMatter. Although ransom demands vary, the FBI report revealed that the group often requests extremely high payments made through Monero or Bitcoin. The group is reportedly accepting payments below the initial amount and therefore will negotiate with victims. Palo Alto Networks recently conducted a threat assessment regarding the group, and found that it had leveraged successful attacks across Europe, the US, and the Philippines.

