At least 168 killed in western Darfur violence, aid group says

25 Apr 2022 OODA Analyst

At least 98 people have been injured and 168 have been killed in the western Darfur town of Kreinik in tribal clashes. The clashes is the latest increase in violence in the region. 

Western Darfur is the home to many people who were displaced in the early 2000s due to the conflict in the region where armed rebels were put down by the government with the help of Arab militias called the Janjaweed. 300,000 people were killed in the violence and 2.5 million people were displaced. The violence started Friday between Arab nomads and Masalit farmers in Kreinik. According the the Darfur Bar Association, 20,000 people were displaced. The violence in Darfur has increased since an agreement was made between the transitional government and the armed groups in Darfur in October 2020.

