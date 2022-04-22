Ukraine war: Russia ‘plans to seize southern Ukraine’

Russia hopes to seize southern Ukraine to open a route to the region of Transnistria in Moldova, one of the separatist regions of Ukraine. The Russian authorities also hope to take control of the eastern Donbas region in Ukraine. It is not clear if Major General Rustam Minnekayev’s comments about Russia’s plans were officially sanctioned. ​​

The comments, should they be confirmed, are the first insights into Russia’s plans for the coming weeks. Transnistria borders Western Ukraine and is not recognized international and remains a part of Moldova even though it claimed independence after the fall of the Soviet Union. Approximately 1,500 Russian troops have been stationed there since 1995 due to a peace agreement. General Minnekayev made the comments about Russia’s plans at a military event in the Sverdlovsk region.

