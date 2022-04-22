Global RiskNews Briefs

Shanghai escalates Covid lockdown restrictions

22 Apr 2022 OODA Analyst

The enforcement of lockdown measures will be tightened by authorities in Shanghai as a Covid surge continues. Infected people will have door alarms to prevent them from leaving and will be evacuated to disinfect their homes. Hundreds of people were forcibly evacuated from their homes to disinfect the buildings they live in. 

The lockdown is going on to its fifth week. All infected people and their close contacts will be sent to government-run quarantine. Disinfection measures will be increased in the city’s worst-hit areas. Residents may be forced to move out temporarily from their homes. Days earlier, people in Beicai and Pingwang were forced to leave their residences for temporary accommodations.

