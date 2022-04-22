As the Iran nuclear deal nears, Saudi Arabia is rebuilding its stake in Lebanon

45 SHARES Share Tweet Post Reddit

In the first trip to Saudi Arabia by a Lebanese Prime Minister in almost four years, Najib Mikati will visit Saudi Arabia in the next two weeks.​ The last visit was in 2018 by Prime Minister Saad Hariri who stepped down in 2021.

Saudi Arabia is one of Lebanon’s biggest benefactors and their ties with Beirut have been deteriorating over the past decade. Iran-backed Hexbollah’s influence in the country has supported the split between the two countries. After the Lebanese Information minister criticized the war between Saudi Arabia and Yemen, Saudi Arabia and other gulf states withdrew their envoys from Beirut. Lebanon has been suffering for over two years in a financial crisis along with political corruption and disputes of a power-sharing system. Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Yemen are mending their ties with Lebanon and will reinstate their ambassadors in Beirut soon.

