Taiwan investigates local TV network after it aired false reports of Chinese invasion

The Taiwanese government is reportedly investigating a local TV news station over alarming false reports aired on the channel. The false reports concerned a Chinese invasion against the autonomous island, which is already on edge under the threat of Chinese interference. The government-affiliated Chinese Television System (CTS) aired the fake news during a Wednesday morning newscast. The story included false reports about China firing missiles towards the capital city of Taipei. The channel is part of the public Taiwan Broadcasting System.

Some of the headlines displayed on the tickers included reports of attacks against the Taipei port, facilities, ships, and the capital city itself. Another stated that Chinese operatives had planted explosives at a popular train station. The reports come as Taiwan has express concerns over China’s potential military moves against the island following Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.