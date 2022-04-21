Security researchers at Check Point released a report detailing phishing attempts against LinkedIn users. Check Point researchers stated that LinkedIn users should be wary of suspicious emails that seemingly come from LinkedIn. If the recipient clicks on the link, they are taken to a spoofed login page that harvests credentials and lands them in the hands of attackers. The attackers could then use that information to log into the victim’s LinkedIn account. LinkedIn is one of the most popular brands targeted by cybercriminals in phishing attacks, according to Check Point.

Although the attacks are not sophisticated, leveraging a commonly used platform such as LinkedIn is a tactic used by phishers to fool recipients that don’t look close enough to spot the hallmarks of a phishing attack. Criminal groups can operate the phishing attempts on a huge scale, getting as many emails out to LinkedIn users as possible. Some attacks will attempt to use publicly available information on social media accounts to tailor the phishing email and make it more convincing. LinkedIn users should exercise caution when opening emails that appear to be from LinkedIn.

Read More: Phishing emails targeting LinkedIn accounts are on the rise. Here’s what to watch out for