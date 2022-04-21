CyberNews Briefs

More on TraderTraitor and North Korean Threat Actors Targeting Cryptocurrency Organizations

21 Apr 2022 OODA Analyst

We previously reported on the TraderTraitor operation. The government investigation involved great work by the FBI, CISA and the US Treasury. As expected, many others in the press are also reporting on this. However, unlike OODA, the cybersecurity media is not in a position to evaluate the appropriate recommendations for mitigating the incident. For example, see:  North Korean Threat Actors Are Targeting Cryptocurrency Organizations, which adds little value to the initial report.

For a list of our recommendations for action see:

TraderTraitor: North Korean State-Sponsored APT Targets Blockchain Companies

