More than 20 dead and injured in four blasts in Afghanistan

However, IS has not claimed responsibility for the other three explosions, and it remains unclear who was behind the attacks or if they are connected. The second blast originated from a vehicle parked near a police station in Kunduz, killing four and injuring over a dozen others. Another explosion occurred when a Taliban vehicle was hit by a roadside mine in the Nangarhar province, killing four Taliban members. The fourth blast was caused by a mine planted in Kabul, which went off and wounded two children in the Niaz Beyk region of the capital city.