More than 20 dead and injured in four blasts in Afghanistan
On Thursday, dozens of people were killed or injured in a series of explosions that tore through the city of Mazar-i-Sharif, Afghanistan. The first explosion occurred at a Shia mosque in the city and killed at least 11 people, according to officials. The Islamic State Group (IS) took responsibility for the attack, stating that it had remotely detonated a bag planted in the building when it was filled with worshippers. The attack was allegedly part of an ongoing campaign to avenge the deaths of its former leader and spokesman.
However, IS has not claimed responsibility for the other three explosions, and it remains unclear who was behind the attacks or if they are connected. The second blast originated from a vehicle parked near a police station in Kunduz, killing four and injuring over a dozen others. Another explosion occurred when a Taliban vehicle was hit by a roadside mine in the Nangarhar province, killing four Taliban members. The fourth blast was caused by a mine planted in Kabul, which went off and wounded two children in the Niaz Beyk region of the capital city.
