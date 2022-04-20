Funky Pigeon Suspends Orders Following Cyber-Attack

Gift card retailer Funky Pigeon has suffered from a cyberattack prompting it to temporarily suspend orders via its website. The company is owned by WHSmith and has informed law enforcement of the incident. The company has assured customers that no payment data was at risk and that it appears that no passwords were compromised. However, the company took down its systems as a precaution, which prevents it from fulfilling customer orders.

Funky Pigeon stated that it reported the incident as soon as it was detected last Thursday. In addition, an investigation is in the process to determine the impact on customer data, if any. The investigation will ensure that no personally identifiable information, such as name, address, or email address, was exposed in the attack.

