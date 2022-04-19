World Food Program says 20 million risk starvation as Horn of Africa drought worsens

Delayed rain has extended and worsened a drought in Kenya, Somalia, and Ethiopia. The UN has warned that 20 million people are at risk of starvation this year as a result of this drought. The Horn of Africa has been on the verge of a humanitarian crisis for months as crops and livestock have been destroyed by the drought and large numbers of people have been displaced searching for food and water.

The estimated number of people at risk for starvation could increase from 14million to 20 million in 2022 due to the drought. Almost half the population of Somalia is facing an extreme food crisis and the World Food Program warned that there is a real risk of famine in the country. Half a million people in Kenya, particularly northern Kenya, due to their reliance on livestock, are on the brink of a hunger crisis as well. Malnutrition rates in southern and southeastern Ethiopia have risen above emergency thresholds. The World Food Program has requested $473million over the course of six months to resolve the humanitarian crisis.

