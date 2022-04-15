Jerusalem: Over 150 hurt in clashes at al-Aqsa Mosque compound

29 SHARES Share Tweet Post Reddit

Over 150 Palestinians have been injured at the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem in clashes with Israeli police. The police officers entered the site after being attacked by fireworks, stones and other objects.

The site is important to both Muslims and Jews and is called the Temple Mount and is at the center of competing historical claims. Tensions between Israelis and Palestinians have risen after there have been deadly attacks in Israel and Palestinian deaths during Israeli raids in response. According to Israeli police, dozens of Palestinians marched on the compound and threw stones and fireworks. The police waited until Muslim Friday prayers had ended before entering the site and dispersed the rioters. The Palestinian foreign ministry condemned Israeli’s actions and said Israel is fully responsible for the crime and its consequences.

