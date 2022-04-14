Three deaths in separate incidents highlight sky-high tensions in Israel, West Bank

On Sunday, two Palestinian women were shot and killed by Israeli forces in seperate incidents in the West Bank. A Jewish man was shot dead in Israel after allegedly attempting to steal a gun from a soldier. These three incidents heightened tensions between Israelis and Palestinians after weeks of attacks.

The first woman was 47 years old, a widow and a mother of six. She was shot approaching a checkpoint near the village of Husan. She was taken to the hospital but died shortly after. The second incident occurred when a Palestinian woman who stabbed a police officer in Hebron was shot. The attack occurred near Hebron’s holiest site. The tensions between Israelis and Palestinians have been high for weeks and a series of attacks by Palestinian gunmen on Israeli citizens have killed 14 people over the past weeks. Israeli soldiers have been conducting raids and operations in the West Bank in response.

