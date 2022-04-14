Russian navy evacuates flagship in Black Sea. Ukraine claims it was hit by a missile

In a massive blow to Russia, one of the Navy’s most important warships is abandoned or at the bottom of th eBlack Sea. The guided-missile cruiser Moskva was evacuated after a fire that detonated ammunition on board.

In the reports on Wednesday, the Msokva had been seriously damaged and the cause of the fire is being investigated. Russian state media and the Russian Defense Ministry has not given information on possible casualties. Ukrainian officials claim that the warship had been hit by a cruise missile that was fired by Ukraine. The ship’s status has not been able to be confirmed with satellite imagery because of storms over the Black Sea.

We have been tracking this topic pretty closely. Here are a couple good sources on Twitter:

“As a result of a fire on the Moskva missile cruiser, ammunition detonated, the crew was completely evacuated, the Russian Defense Ministry said:” Ammo detonated because of incoming missiles…no damage control and everyone jumped overboard, I bet. https://t.co/Y2X2E837p9 — The Secret Pilgrim (@TSPilgrim) April 14, 2022

You all want to know the kicker for this? Now the crew of the Moskva gets to be infantry replacements in Mariupol. No, I'm not joking. Putin is putting ashore Black Sea ship crews to fight as infantry like its WW2.

1/ https://t.co/Ox5LcGAXZy — Trent Telenko (@TrentTelenko) April 14, 2022