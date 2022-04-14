Global RiskNews Briefs

Russian navy evacuates flagship in Black Sea. Ukraine claims it was hit by a missile

14 Apr 2022 OODA Analyst

In a massive blow to Russia, one of the Navy’s most important warships is abandoned or at the bottom of th eBlack Sea. The guided-missile cruiser Moskva was evacuated after a fire that detonated ammunition on board. 

In the reports on Wednesday, the Msokva had been seriously damaged and the cause of the fire is being investigated. Russian state media and the Russian Defense Ministry has not given information on possible casualties. Ukrainian officials claim that the warship had been hit by a cruise missile that was fired by Ukraine. The ship’s status has not been able to be confirmed with satellite imagery because of storms over the Black Sea.

Read more: Russian navy evacuates flagship in Black Sea. Ukraine claims it was hit by a missile

We have been tracking this topic pretty closely. Here are a couple good sources on Twitter:

 

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Ukrainian Energy Supplier Targeted by New Industroyer Malware

April 14, 2022

The Defense Intelligence Agency Updates Challenges to Security in Space

April 13, 2022
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2